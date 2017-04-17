“But the Celtics now are getting sneaky old. Al Horford is now 30. Isaiah Thomas is 29 next year, and his game is based on quickness – and that fades fast. Amir Johnson off the bench is 29, and oh yeah, Avery Bradley’s got some big years left but he’s a free agent and already complaining about his contract.

To contextualize this, LeBron James is 32 years old and it feels like he’s been around forever. Never forget that when LeBron went to Cleveland – and I backed him on this – he passed on the talented, young Andrew Wiggins. Why? He said ‘my window’s closing.’ He went for Kevin Love, the veteran.

Remember that Lakers trade years ago when the Lakers gave up two first-round picks, Marc Gasol, three different players to get Pau Gasol from Memphis? Lakers gave up the future to get the veteran Pau Gasol. Why did they do it? Because Kobe was 29 years old and the late Jerry Buss realized ‘you’ve got to make hay in this league when you can make it.’”

