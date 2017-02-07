Colin Cowherd: Trading Jimmy Garoppolo could land the Patriots a fortune

“Every time somebody says this, ‘well what do you know about Jimmy Garoppolo?’ What, you like Mitch Trubisky because he beat Wake Forest? You like Jared Goff because he he beat, who, Oregon State? What did you know about RGIII?

[With] Jimmy Garoppolo you have NFL starts. You have all sorts of tape. You have his senior year of college. You have all the compliments. To me, I think New England can ask for – and I’m trying to think, if I was a GM, what would I give up for Jimmy Garoppolo? What would I give up?

If I was Hue Jackson I would say ‘take my first and my 12th pick.’ I have no problem doing that! You’re going to tell me if you coach Cleveland today… you wouldn’t give up that for Jimmy Garoppolo? You’ve got to be kidding me. You drafted four wide receivers last year, you wouldn’t give up a first and a 12th?

If Garoppolo hits, I’m still getting [11] picks this year.”

