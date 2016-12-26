Colin Kaepernick Helped Plenty of Fantasy Football Owners After Performance Against Rams

Colin Kaepernick finished with three total touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams to help the San Francisco 49ers earn their second victory of the season in Week 16.

Whether fans were playing through a daily contest or one of the standard leagues, chances are fantasy football owners with Colin Kaepernick on their roster made out pretty well in Week 16 after his performance against the Los Angeles Rams.

Kaepernick played a big part in helping the 49ers rally in the final minutes of the fourth quarter against the Rams as they went on to win the game 22-21 to put an end to a 13 game losing streak. While most of his statistics didn’t come until the end of the game, Kaepernick still finished with 266 passing yards to go along with three total touchdowns (one rushing).

After running for a 13-yard score with just over five minutes remaining in the game, Kaepernick found Rod Streater in the end zone from 10 yards out during the game’s final minute before the quarterback ran in the two-point conversion that would end up being the difference maker.

Believe it or not, the last time San Francisco actually won a game happened to be against Los Angeles back in Week 1, when Blaine Gabbert was running the offense under center. Obviously, a lot has changed since then as the 49ers have been one of the biggest disappointments from the 2016 season, even with a running quarterback like Kaepernick in Chip Kelly‘s system.

This season may have turned out to be a disaster for San Francisco, but at least Kaepernick found a way to help some fantasy football owners win their championship thanks to a stellar performance against a struggling defense in Los Angeles.

