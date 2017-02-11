College basketball legends congratulate Jay Wright on his 500th career win

College basketball is filled with legendary coaches – Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, Roy Williams, Rick Pitino. But another coach is starting to put his name in the conversation with them: Villanova’s Jay Wright. On Saturday, Wright added another milestone to his resume when he picked up his 500th career win in No. 2 Villanova’s 73-57 victory over No. 23 Xavier on FOX.

Following the win, FOX Sports shared a special tribute to Wright on Twitter, as some of college basketball’s biggest names shared their finest memories and wished Coach Wright congratulations.

Rollie Massimino, Tom Izzo, Rick Pitino, & other legendary coaches congratulate @VUCoachJWright on his 500th win. https://t.co/r60dlmvZKK — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 11, 2017

Obviously, the past year has been a memorable one for Wright, as he advanced to the second Final Four of his head-coaching career and led Villanova to its first national championship since 1985. Now he can add 500 wins to a growing list of credentials.

Villanova will look to pick up win No. 501 of the Jay Wright era on Tuesday when it visits DePaul.

