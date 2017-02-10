College basketball odds: Gonzaga looks to remain undefeated

The four-time defending WCC champion Gonzaga Bulldogs will face their stiffest test until March Madness gets underway when they visit the No. 20 Saint Mary’s Gaels on Saturday night in a matchup they have dominated both straight up and against the spread dating back to 2013.

Gonzaga has won 10 of the past 12 meetings straight up with Saint Mary’s, going 10–1 against the spread in the previous 11 games between the schools, according to the OddsShark College Basketball Database. That includes a 79–56 rout on Jan. 14 of this year as a five-point home favorite.

Even though both teams have been outstanding offensively, the total has gone under 10 of the last 11 times they have met on the hardwood.

Earlier on Saturday, No. 2 Villanova visits No. 24 Xavier in another tough road matchup for the defending national champions. The Wildcats have won four in a row and nine of 10 since losing to No. 22 Butler Bulldogs 66–58 on the road as two-point favorites on Jan. 4.

The Musketeers have won five of six following a three-game losing streak but have failed to cover in four of their last five games. Villanova has won seven of eight both straight up and against the spread in this Big East matchup.

Other key games to watch on Saturday involving Top 25 teams include No. 13 West Virginia hosting Kansas State in the Big 12, No. 15 Kentucky visiting Alabama in the SEC and No. 14 Florida State taking on Notre Dame in the ACC.

Then on Sunday, the Northwestern Wildcats hope to end a two-game skid when they visit No. 7 Wisconsin in the Big Ten.

West Virginia will be looking to avenge a 79–75 loss at Kansas State as a 3.5-point road favorite on the college basketball betting lines on Jan. 21. The Mountaineers have won four of five (3–2 ATS) since then, while the Wildcats have dropped four of five (1–3–1 ATS).

Kentucky has failed to cover five times in a row heading into Alabama along with eight of nine. Notre Dame is 1–4 in its last five (2–3 ATS), and Florida State is riding a three-game winning streak straight up and against the spread.

This article originally appeared on

Hoops Dynasty Recruit, Game Plan & Compete For Prizes

Play Now!