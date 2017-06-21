A private college in Connecticut has closed its campus due to threats made against it after a professor’s social media posts that he says were twisted to sound as though they referred to last week’s congressional shooting in Virginia.

Trinity College says it received threats related to social media posts by Johnny Eric Williams. The campus of the liberal arts school in Hartford closed Wednesday until further notice.

Trinity President Joanne Berger-Sweeney says the professor posted a piece that concluded with a call to show indifference to the lives of bigots. She says his post was reprehensible and a dean is looking into whether college policies were broken.

Williams tells the Hartford Courant his words were twisted by some people to sound as though he was saying the victims of the Alexandria, Virginia, shooting should’ve been left to die.