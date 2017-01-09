Tonight the 2016-17 college football season will end as the SEC’s Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the ACC’s own Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Currently, Alabama (14-0) sits as a touchdown favorite over Clemson (13-1). As everyone knows, these two teams faced off in last year’s national championship as well. In that game, Alabama won a shootout by the final score of 45-40.

If Alabama wins tonight, they will be the first team in college football history to win five national championships in an eight year period.

Dylan:

If last year’s game was any sign of what this game can be, I think the game will be one of the best in college football history. In the end however, I see Deshaun Watson having another great game and leading the Tigers on a late game-winning drive. While Alabama’s defense is spectacular, I don’t believe they’ve faced a WR duo as good as Mike Williams and Deon Cain. WHen it comes to Alabama offensively, they’ve struggled when playing top defenses. If Clemson’s gets consistent pressure on Hurts tonight, the Tigers will already have a huge advantage. This season, Jalen Hurts is one of the worst quarterbacks in the country when under pressure. With that being said, I’ll take the better quarterback and the top quarterback in the country, Deshaun Watson. With all that, I’m going to take the Clemson Tigers.

Clemson Tigers 34 Alabama Crimson Tide 27

Now onto what new Yellow Jacked Up writer Blake Silvers‘ prediction.

Blake:

The game features two very evenly matched football teams on both sides of the ball, I give the (close) edge to Clemson in this one, because of the quarterback position. With all due respect to Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson was the best quarterback in the nation this season, and has a big edge over Bama’s Jalen Hurts, who is really good in his own right. With evenly matched defenses, offense will be key, and Clemson has experience on their side.

Clemson Tigers 31 Alabama Crimson Tide 28

With all that being said, the 2016-17 college football season as been a heck of a ride for the whole country and will be on to remember. After tonight, it’s officially time to start the countdown clock to next football season.

