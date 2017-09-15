College: Freshman who died needed medical help for alcohol

A Pennsylvania college says officers were responding to a call about a student who’d been drinking when they found a freshman lacrosse recruit unconscious near a dorm the day before his death.

Easton police have only said that 19-year-old McCrae Williams was involved in a “chain of events” beginning Saturday at Lafayette College and ending with Williams’ death at a hospital Monday.

A coroner says Williams died of blunt-force head injuries, but the office was waiting for toxicology results to rule on the manner of death.

Lafayette spokesman Mark Eyerly tells The Morning Call of Allentown when school officers arrived, they were told the student had been drinking.

The headmaster of Williams’ former Massachusetts boarding school said in a letter to school parents that Williams was hurt in a fall.

___

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com