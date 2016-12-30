38.8 F
College in Canada? After Trump's win, more in US consider it

By FOX News -
20
  • In this photo taken Dec. 15, 2016, Joseph Wong, Halbert Professor of Innovation Policy at the Munk School, and Professor and Canada Research Chair in the Department of Political Science at the University of Toronto, speaks with attendees during a recruitment event by the University of Toronto, in Washington. In the wake of the presidential election, more U.S. students are thinking about going to college in Canada. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

  • In this photo taken Dec. 15, 2016, Milo Hartsoe of Great Falls. Va., a senior at Landon School in Bethesda, Md. attends a recruitment event by the University of Toronto, in Washington. In the wake of the presidential election, more U.S. students are thinking about going to college in Canada. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

  • In this photo taken Dec. 15, 2016, Baltimore high school senior Rebekah Elise Robinson attends a recruitment event by the University of Toronto, in Washington. In the wake of the presidential election, more U.S. students are thinking about going to college in Canada. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

In the wake of the presidential election, more U.S. students are thinking about going to college in Canada.

Universities from Quebec to British Columbia say applications and website visits from the U.S. have surged since Donald Trump’s victory. At the University of Toronto, applications are up 70 percent compared with this time last year, and web traffic has increased more than twelvefold.

Among those planning to study in Canada is 17-year-old Lara Godoff of Napa, California, who worries that Trump’s administration will ease enforcement of rules against sexual assault on campus.

Many Canadian colleges had already been ramping up recruiting in the U.S., but some credit the election with an extra boost in demand.

WGMD Radio
