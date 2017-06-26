An adjunct anthropology professor at the University of Delaware who drew anger by criticizing the American college student who died being held captive in North Korea will not be returning to teach.

“Katherine Dettwyler, who last taught in the spring as an adjunct faculty member, will not be rehired to teach at the University in the future,” a statement from University of Delaware read.

Dettwyler said in a since-deleted message on Facebook and in the comments section of an article about the late college student on the website of conservative magazine, the National Review, that “Otto Warmbier got exactly what he deserved.”

“He went to North Korea, for f***’s sake, and then acted like a spoiled, naive, arrogant, US college student who had never had to face the consequences of his actions,” Dettwyler wrote. “I see him crying at his sentencing hearing and think ‘What did you expect?’

Dettwyler added: “How about a few moments of thought given to all the other people in North Korea who are suffering under the repressive government there? Just because they are North Koreans, and not US citizens, we shouldn’t care about them?”

Warmbier, a student at the University of Virginia, was arrested in 2015 on accusations that he tried to steal a propaganda banner during a visit to North Korea and was later convicted of subversion. His family said they were told that he had been in a coma since shortly after he was sentenced to prison with hard labor in March 2016.

When Warmbier returned to Ohio last week after U.S. officials secured his release, doctors determined that he had suffered a “severe neurological injury” of unknown cause. He died on Monday.

