A New York professor who tweeted that teaching “future dead cops” is a “privilege” – provoking outrage from the city’s police leaders – was placed on administrative leave on Saturday by his employer.

Michael Isaacson, an adjunct professor at CUNY’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice and self-proclaimed anti-fascist activist, was disciplined because of the three-week-old tweet that caught fire after Isaacson’s Thursday appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” His Aug. 23 tweet said:

Some of y’all might think it sucks being an anti-fascist teaching at John Jay College but I think it’s a privilege to teach future dead cops

“Michael Issacson harbors total disdain for the active and future police officers that he teaches at John Jay College,” Patrick Lynch, president of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, said in a Friday press release.

John Jay College President Karol V. Mason called Isaacson’s comments “abhorrent” and the “antithesis” of an academic institution that trains future law enforcement in a statement. Although she said that professors have a right to free speech and academic freedom, “expressions of hate or intimidation are not welcome in that civil discourse.”

As Fox News previously reported, Roy Richter, president of the NYPD Captains Endowment Association, said the tweet is “an abdication of the professor’s responsibility as a civilized human being” and “disgusting.”

“I am appalled that anyone associated with John Jay, with our proud history of supporting law enforcement authorities, would suggest that violence against police is ever acceptable,” Mason said in her statement.

Mason also said that faculty members and students had been threatened as a result of Isaacson’s tweet, and he was placed on leave for safety reasons.

In an email to The Washington Post, Isaacson said he “unequivocally” supports the college’s decision “in the interest of public safety,” and he apologizes to faculty members and his students for placing them at risk.

Isaacson will remain on administrative leave while school officials review the matter, Mason said.

Other law enforcement officials also weighed in.