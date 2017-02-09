Collette scores 22, Utah beats Washington State 74-70

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) David Collette scored a career-high 22 points and Utah held on for a 74-70 victory over Washington State on Thursday night.

Neither team played a particularly clean game, but the Utes (16-8, 7-5 Pac-12) made the final plays of the night for the win. Utah watched an 11-point second-half lead evaporate thanks to a 15-3 run highlighted by a Malachi Flynn 3-pointer to give Washington State a 60-59 lead.

The two teams went back and forth down the stretch until a Collette layup with 38.4 seconds left gave Utah a 71-68 lead. Ike Iroegbu buried a midrange jumper with 20.9 seconds left to cut the lead to 71-70.

Flynn missed a 3-pointer to tie the game after Lorenzo Bonam pushed the lead to 73-70 on a pair of free throws with 19.6 seconds left.

Ballgame.

Iroegbu scored 17 to lead Washington State (11-13, 4-8) and Josh Hawkinson (16 points, 11 rebounds) tied Steve Puidokas’ school record with his 53rd double-double.

Bonam finished with 13 for the Utes.

Utah took a 35-29 lead into halftime after ripping off a 25-4 run, including 16 straight points.

The Utes looked lethargic out the gate and fell behind 19-9 thanks to three 3-pointers from the Cougars. Then Washington State went cold and Utah attacked the basket. Collette was too much for the Cougar defenders around the win and his 13 first-half points powered the run.

Washington State shot just 37.9 percent in the first half and went scoreless for nearly six minutes as Utah scored the 16 in a row.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: The Cougars have lost 8 of 10, the last seven to Utah and the last 15 in Salt Lake City. Washington State is out of the Pac-12 race with six regular-season games remaining. The Cougars were far too erratic on both ends of the floor Friday.

Utah: The Utes desperately needed a win after getting swept by California and Stanford on the road last week. It still wasn’t necessarily pretty and Kyle Kuzma was held to 10 points, but Utah played well defensively after the slow start. The NCAA Tournament hopes are still on thin ice.

UP NEXT

Washington State: The Cougars travel to face Colorado on Sunday.

Utah: The Utes host Washington on Saturday.

