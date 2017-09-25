Collins says no on ObamaCare repeal bill, effectively derailing Graham-Cassidy legislation

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Monday she will vote against the latest ObamaCare repeal bill, effectively killing the Graham-Cassidy legislation.

Collins’ announcement came after the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released figures estimating that the legislation would “result in millions fewer people with comprehensive health insurance that covers high-cost medical events.”

In a statement, Collins referred to the Graham-Cassidy bill as “deeply flawed,” and that health care reform cannot be done properly “in a compressed time frame.”

“Sweeping reforms to our health care system and to Medicaid can’t be done well in a compressed time frame, especially when the actual bill is a moving target,” Collins said.

“Today, we find out that there is now a fourth version of the Graham-Cassidy proposal, which is as deeply flawed as the previous iterations. The fact that a new version of this bill was released the very week we are supposed to vote compounds the problem.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said information will be released Tuesday regarding a Senate vote on the bill.

