The Global X MSCI Colombia 20 ETF (NYSEArca: GXG) is up just over 6% year-to-date, making it a laggard among Latin America single-country exchange traded funds and putting it well off the pace being set by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Slumping commodities prices are weighing on the Colombian economy and its financial markets. The…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below