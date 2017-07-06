Colombia works to salvage Spanish treasure ship

Colombia is making progress in salvaging the San Jose, a centuries-old Spanish ship believed to be carrying a valuable stash of jewels and coins.

The ship, which sank in 1708, was found in 2015 by the Colombian navy and the country’s archaeology institute near the port of Cartegena.

“Questions about navigation, world trade, about colonial costs, will be answered,” President Juan Manuel Santos said on Wednesday.

COLOMBIA: HOLDOUT REBELS HAVE FREED HOSTAGE UN CONTRACTOR

Santos got a proposal from an investor to bring the San Jose to the surface; however, he did not disclose the investor’s name or the terms of the possible deal.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The San Jose was part of the fleet of King Philip V, who fought the English during the War of Spanish Succession and around 600 people died in the ship wreck during a gun fight with the English, Reuters reported.

So far, sonar images revealed bronze cannons, arms, ceramics and other artifacts in the wreckage.

TOP COLOMBIAN REBEL LEADER IN INTENSIVE CARE AFTER STROKE

The Colombian government and the company originally agreed to split proceeds from the wreckage, but the government later said all the treasure would belong to Colombia, a view backed by a U.S. court in 2011.

Santos said the Colombian government will accept further offers to recover the ship and a museum will be built to showcase the artifacts.