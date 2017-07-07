Colon signs with Twins over Mets reunion

Colon, 44, spent three seasons with the Mets, going 44-34 with a 3.90 ERA from 2014-16. He was an All-Star in 2016, when he went 15-8 with a 3.43 ERA.

The Mets’ injury-plagued rotation is currently without Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey and Robert Gsellman, leaving many to wonder if a Colon reunion in New York wouldn’t help the club’s cause.

Colon made 13 starts for the Braves, going 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA over 63 innings.