Colon signs with Twins over Mets reunion

By Nate Latsch -
ST. LOUIS — Bartolo Colon has a new team, but it’s not the Mets. The news broke Friday night that the free-agent right-hander, who was released by the Braves on July 4, had signed a Minor League deal with the Twins.

“We made a strong effort to re-sign Bartolo,” Mets GM Sandy Alderson said in a statement. “But he decided to go elsewhere.”

Colon, 44, spent three seasons with the Mets, going 44-34 with a 3.90 ERA from 2014-16. He was an All-Star in 2016, when he went 15-8 with a 3.43 ERA.

The Mets’ injury-plagued rotation is currently without Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey and Robert Gsellman, leaving many to wonder if a Colon reunion in New York wouldn’t help the club’s cause.

Colon made 13 starts for the Braves, going 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA over 63 innings.

Nate Latsch is a contributor to MLB.com based in St. Louis and covered the Mets on Friday. This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.

