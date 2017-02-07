Colorado Avalanche fans have had the pleasure of watching Matt Duchene growing up. Now he is preparing for a possible exit.

Center Matt Duchene is one of the only reasons to watch the Colorado Avalanche, who are the worst team in the NHL. He is a fan favorite and NHL All Star, a man who is loyal player and has worn the Avalanche sweater with pride.

GM Joe Sakic is shopping Duchene as the March 1st deadline approaches. He is well respected among teammates, fans and other players in the league. It is reported that Duchene is “open” to the idea of being traded.

The Avalanche have qualified for the playoffs two times in the last eight seasons. They are currently in the process of rebuilding from the ground up. At this point Duchene is probably the biggest asset they have. He’s an asset that has the potential to bring in top level talent

Duchene has said of being trade “I’m open to it. When I say open to it. I know it’s part of the business and it’s something that might happen. “ He’s trying to stay philosophical about it.

Here’s Duchene talking about Sakic and about having scouts come to games to watch him:

Matt Duchene speaking to Montreal reporters about #Avs GM Joe Sakic and other things today after practice pic.twitter.com/xv1ZIgcbS7 — Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) February 6, 2017

The Avalanche are open to making moves that benefit the team. Recent reports and interviews state that the team is opened to listening to deals involving every player on the team.

Matt Duchene has been a reliable player who averages 25 goals a season. The NHL has seen goal scoring go down recently. Any team would enjoy acquiring a player who can score their fair share of goals. The question is can the Avalanche get a top line defense men or more for Duchene?

It would be sad to see Matt Duchene go. Considering what he has meant to this team over the years, he’s a player that will be hard to replace. Colorado is a disaster looking for a quick fix. Who are hoping a big trade will do the trick. A trade that most believe will include Duchene.

