Colorado Avalanche: Top 3 Nathan MacKinnon Goals of the Season

The Colorado Avalanche representative to the 2017 NHL All Star weekend is center Nathan MacKinnon. Here are his top 3 goals so far this season.

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon has been named to the 2017 NHL All Star team. It’s not too big of a surprise — he leads the team in points with 27, and he’s behind only Matt Duchene in goals with 10 to Matt’s 13.

This is MacKinnon’s first appearance at the All Star weekend, which takes place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The All Star Skills Competition happens on Saturday, January 28, at 5:00 pm MST, while the game happens on Sunday, January 29, at 1:30 pm MST. The LA Kings are also hosting a fan festival over the entire weekend.

Nathan MacKinnon was named to the All-Rookie team in 2014, the same year he won the Calder Trophy for rookie of the year.

We all know that the 2016-17 season has been a tough one for the Colorado Avalanche, and Avs fans. However, MacKinnon, with all his talent, has provided a few bright spots in a bleak season.

So, in honor of his honor at being selected an NHL All Star, let’s look at three of his most noteworthy goals so far this season. (Spoiler alert — they’re all game-winning goals.)

Nathan MacKinnon vs New York Islanders

This goal is actually my favorite of the three, but skills-wise it’s the least impressive. Indeed, it’s what Nathan MacKinnon called a “garbage goal,” meaning he “cleaned up the garbage in front of the net” by corralling a rebound for the goal.

The goal came against the New York Islanders on January 6 in overtime. The OT had been a thrilling affair with a ton of skating back and forth and a few chances on both sides. Both goalies were playing well.

With a little over a minute left in OT, New York defenseman Calvin de Haan went to the penalty box for hooking. Colorado went on a four-on-three power play, and the action got serious in front of goalie Thomas Greiss.

With just a few seconds left in overtime, Jarome Iginla tossed the puck at the net. Greiss made the save, but it squirted out right in front of MacK. Nate promptly swept the puck in on a backhand. Just 16.1 seconds remained in OT.

My favorite parts of this video are how MacKinnon shows his agility in keeping his feet while tripping over an Islander — Mikko Rantanen would have been flat on the ice. Plus, captain Gabriel Landeskog leaping into Nate’s arms is pretty fun.

Nathan MacKinnon vs Chicago Blackhawks

Doesn’t it seem like the Chicago Blackhawks are such a smug team? Just because they’re the best in the West and top of the Central… ok, I guess they have a reason.

Anyway, no matter how bad the Colorado Avalanche seasons are, they often find a way to beat the Chicago Blackhawks. And this was true on December 23 in Chicago.

As with the Islanders game, the two teams were at a 1-1 tie and headed into overtime. Two things happened differently in this game. One, the Avalanche weren’t on a power play. Two, Nathan MacKinnon scored just 25 seconds into OT.

Here’s an example of MacK showing off his skating skills. He speeds up the wall and fakes out the Chicago defender by looking straight at Tyson Barrie. It seems pretty clear he’s going to pass and let Tyson take the shot.

Nope. At the last nanosecond, MacKinnon turns his attention of Corey Crawford, but it’s too late for the goalie. MacK unleashes a lethal wrister that beats Crawford glove side.

The OT win halted a five-game losing skid for the Colorado Avalanche.

Nathan MacKinnon vs Toronto Maple Leafs

This Nathan MacKinnon goal differs from the previous two in that it’s a regulation goal. Make no mistake, though — it’s still a game-winner.

The goal against the Chicago Blackhawks displayed some simple skill — great skating and a lethal wrist shot. The goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs is anything but simple.

It starts with MacKinnon taking a high stick in the face as he receives the puck. Rather than drop to try and draw the penalty, he visibly shakes it off and grabs control of the puck again. He’s surrounded by Leafs players, but he stick handles into the offensive zone.

Everybody’s eyes are on Nathan MacKinnon — most especially all four Leafs skaters and goalie Antoine Bibeau. Yet MacK splits the defense, goes up in his classic pose on one leg and unleashes the lethal wrister.

It’s pure poetry how MacKinnon stick handles past the entire Maple Leafs’ on-ice contingent to beat the goalie.

Nathan MacKinnon has such an exciting skill set in his skating, stick handling and ice vision. Just 21 years old, he’s already in his fourth NHL season with the Colorado Avalanche. This may be his first All Star appearance, but I doubt it will be his last.

