Colorado Basketball: Buffs open conference play with loss at Utah

After a long break over the Christmas holiday, the Colorado Buffaloes opened Pac-12 conference play with a tough road loss to Utah.

The Utes continue to be a thorn in the proverbial side of Colorado, who have lost six in a row to Utah dating back to the 2013-14 season. Utah led by seven points at halftime before pulling away 76-60.

Each team made six three-point shots and had 33 total rebounds, but the story of this game was turnovers. Colorado turned the ball over 15 times, of which Utah converted those into 20 points. In addition, Utah shot 52 percent from the field while Colorado hit only 40 percent of its shots.

Derrick White led the way for the Buffs with 15 points. George King was the only other player in double figures with 11. For Utah, Lorenzo Bonam scored 15 points while David Collette and Kyle Kuzma each had 14.

More from Glory Colorado

olorado

Colorado got off to an excellent start as Utah turned the ball over on its first three possessions. The Buffs opened up a quick 10-2 lead, forcing a Utes timeout. Utah fought back and took its first lead of the game at 24-22 with just under seven minutes to play in the first half.

After halftime, Utah had a 7-0 run to start the second half and began to put the game out of reach. Colorado never got within 11 points and Utah got up by as many as 23.

Colorado drops to 10-4 on the year and will next face Arizona State (8-7) in Tempe on Thursday night.

This article originally appeared on