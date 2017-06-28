A U.S. Army Green Beret who shot and killed a man who entered his Colorado Springs garage at night has been found not guilty of negligent homicide.

In November 2015 Robert Carrigan was shot three times in the back when he entered Michael Joseph Galvin’s home. The defense argued Carrigan lunged for Galvin’s pistol before the shooting, and that Galvin was protecting his family. Attorneys argued over whether or not Galvin’s actions were justified under Colorado’s “Make My Day” law, which protects homeowners who use deadly force against intruders they fear could harm them.

“I think the jury sent a clear message today that if someone is coming onto your property and is stealing things, you have the right to shoot them,” defense attorney Jeremy Loew told KRDO.

DEADLY SHOOTING OF HOME INTRUDER SHINES LIGHT ON STATE’S ‘MAKE MY DAY’ LAW

District Attorney Dan May reacted, “We’re disappointed. We felt the grand jury brought these charges and we felt there was a basis for that. So yes, disappointed, but we very much support the jury’s decision.”

May said it was too early to tell if this case would determine the boundaries for future ‘Make My Day’ cases.

Galvin, 35, serves at Fort Carson as a communications sergeant and Arabic language expert. He has been a member of the Army Special Forces for 12 years.

