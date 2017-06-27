Colorado moose on the loose is tranquilized after trip to shopping center

A moose in Colorado was tranquilized on Monday morning after making a strange trip to a shopping center.

The Broomfield Police Department tweeted around 4:30 a.m. warning drivers about the moose and possible traffic.

BEAR CROSSES THROUGH COLORADO RACE

The moose — a male estimated to be 2-3 years old — was tranquilized about five hours later by a veterinarian and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers near the Men’s Wearhouse, Fox 31 reported.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The moose had been relocated earlier this month after showing up in a backyard in Arvada, outside Denver. Crews tranquilized the animal then, too, The Denver Post reported.

“He must really like it here… usually they stay where we move them to,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill said.

COLORADO OFFICER MISSING ON RUSSIA’S MT. ELBRUS

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Juvenile moose are often kicked loose by their parents and come into town looking for food and water, said the district manager where the moose had previously wandered, KMGH reported.

Wildlife officers will relocate the moose farther away to a ‘moose friendly’ habitat and hope it doesn’t come back, Fox 31 added.

Click for more from Fox 31.