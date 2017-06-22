The search continues for a Littleton police officer who went missing while mountain climbing in Russia last week.

Steven Beare hasn’t been heard from since Friday. He was attempting a solo climb of Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe.

“His goal is to complete the seven world summits,” his wife Olivia Beare said.

The high school sweethearts have been together 14 years. They have a toddler and another baby on the way in January.

“That’s not the only reason I need my husband home, but it’s definitely a big reason,” she said. “I can’t raise two babies by myself. He is everything in the world to me.”

Beare is an Army veteran, a member of the Colorado National Guard and has been an officer with the Littleton Police Department for 1 1/2 years.

“We are keeping officer Beare and his family in our thoughts and prayers. Steven is a highly respected officer for the LPD and all of us are hopeful he will be located quickly,” police said in a statement.

“When circumstances appear hopeless, you fight through and win, no matter what,” Chief Doug Stephens said. “That’s what cops do and I am confident that Steven is doing that now.”