Police in Colorado on Tuesday joked that they’d received a report of “reckless adorability,” and showed off the photo evidence: a boy driving a mini truck.

Fort Collins Officer Ryan Barash found the kid, pulled him over and issued him a hefty fine of one high-five, police wrote in a Facebook post.

Before Officer Barash let the subject go for the evening, thetwo compared their “sweet trucks.”

“Community Policing is a big part of our culture here in Fort Collins, and our officers regularly make a point to engage with residents of all ages,” Kate Kimble, the Fort Collins Police Services Public Relations Manager, told Fox News.