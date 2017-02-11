Colorado Rockies: 3 Things You Should Know on February 11

What better way to start the weekend than catching up on some Colorado Rockies news? We have three links to stories that are sure to help you pass the time until pitchers and catchers report to Arizona early next week.

Baseball America Talks Rockies

It’s always good to get an overall perspective on where things are heading with the Colorado franchise, and that’s just what this podcast from Baseball America does. Not only do they talk about what’s expected for the Rockies in 2017, but also talk about many of the prospects that could members of the big league team in the not-too-distant future.

Click here to listen to the podcast.

Bud Black Looks Ahead

New Colorado manager Bud Black talked to the newspaper that covered him during his year’s with the San Diego Padres for this article. Black not only managed the Padres but also played at San Diego State, so the connection with the city runs deep.

Black talks about what he’s excited about when it comes to the 2017 Rockies as well as gives a glimpse into his philosophy heading into his first season at Coors Field. This quote stood out.

“The thing that counts the most is the win or the loss,” Black said. “We just have to outpitch the other team. And that starts with talented pitchers. There’s not a type of pitcher, sinkerball, or a hard slider. You have to be a good pitcher. That was the thing I focused on when I talked to their front office and ownership.

“Where we are now organizationally is the depth is there. We feel as though we have the capability to match up with other teams, even though we’re a little bit young as far as service time and experience. But as far as stuff and talent, it’s pretty good.”

Oh That Feeling…

If you ever wondered why people love spring training so much, this article really tells everything you need to know. From the relaxed atmosphere to up-close moments with the players, the writer does a nice job of conveying why spending the spring in Arizona watching the Rockies and other teams is a wonderful thing.

We’ll be live in Arizona in early March, bringing you updates and stories from Rockies camp so be sure you’re watching for those. Trust us, we’re ready.

