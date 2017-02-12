Colorado Rockies: 3 Things You Should Know on February 12

We’re in the home stretch of the weekend. We’re also in the home stretch of the last weekend before the Colorado Rockies pitchers and catchers report to Scottsdale, Arizona.

As we creep ever closer to the start of spring training, it’s time to take a look at three stories that should be of interest to Colorado fans.

Raising the Pressure

So who are the three players under the most pressure to perform in spring training? Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post takes a look at a trio of Rockies who simply have to do well in the spring. Why? We’ll let you check out the players and the reasoning yourself in this article.

Bet on Black

More from Rox Pile

One of the biggest moves the Rockies made during this offseason was the hiring of new manager Bud Black. The former Major League pitcher is bringing some of his pitching expertise into the Colorado dugout. But what will that really mean for the team?

That’s what Nick Kosmider of The Denver Post attempts to dissect in this article. Several of the Colorado players have said it’ll be nice to have a former pitcher in the dugout, including Jon Gray in this article.

“For me, personally, it’s easier to buy in to something when your coach has been through the same spot you’re going through,” Gray said. “I think a lot of guys will buy in to that like I will. It makes it a lot easier to understand. The first time I talked to him, I felt like I had known him for a long time. He’s just that kind of guy. He’s easily relatable. He’s easy to talk to, and that’s a good thing to have.”

Playing Favorites

So which team is the favorite of Colorado fans, with the exception of the Rockies of course? You’ll have to take a look at this article on Purple Row, where readers explained who their favorite teams are and why.

It’s an interesting read with some interesting reasons. You might (or might not) be surprised which team is the favorite American League or National League squad (outside the Rockies, of course).

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!