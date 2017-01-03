Colorado Rockies: 5 Must-Read Articles from the Holidays

It’s Tuesday and most Colorado Rockies fans and followers are getting back into the swing of things after some time off for the holidays. We hope you enjoyed some time with your family and friends during the holiday season and rang in 2017 with the hopes of a prosperous New Year ahead.

While you were enjoying your holidays, we were doing the same … and cranking out some content that we know Rockies fans will be sure to enjoy as 2017 kicks off.

Here is a look at five articles we published between Christmas and New Year’s Day that you might’ve missed while you were making merry.

What Does the Alexi Amarista Signing Mean?

Let’s be honest … this is one that has us scratching our heads a little bit. Other than his playing days with new Colorado manager Bud Black in San Diego, we’re not sure exactly what the utility player brings to the Rockies after being signed to a one-year deal. However, he’s here and we told you what you needed to know about him as well as how he might impact the team in 2017. Click here to read the article.

Looking Back: 10 highlights from the 2016 season

Before we move ahead to what could be an awesome year at 20th and Blake, we had to look back one more time at some of the best moments of 2016. There were plenty of good things that happened last year that set the table for what could come this season. Click here to read the article.

Will 2017 See a Rockies Record for Home Runs?

Everyone always talks about the thin air at Coors Field. It almost makes it seem like that every pop-up is going to land outside Coors Field, right? Well, if this is Colorado’s best lineup in quite some time and the air is still thin, this has to be the season when the Rockies challenge the franchise home run mark established by the Blake Street Bombers, right? We broke down the numbers and possibilities. Click here to read the article.

More from Rox Pile

3 Battles to Watch Heading into 2017

We mentioned Amarsita earlier. He will compete with Cristhian Adames for playing time next season as the first infielder off the bench. That’s the first battle we identified. There are two others that will impact the Rockies in more significant ways. Click here to read what they are.

How the 2016 Draftees Fared Last Season

Are you ready to get your stat geek on? Take a look at this in-depth piece that shows you what every draft pick the Rockies made last year did in his first professional season with the franchise. We’re going to guess you’ll be surprised at some of the names and numbers on this list. Click here to see the list and their accomplishments.

This article originally appeared on