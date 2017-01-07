With Denver and the surrounding area in the deep freeze this week, it makes spring training and the start of the 2017 baseball season seem even sweeter. On Saturday morning, spring training will be one step closer to happening for the Colorado Rockies and their fans.

Tickets for Colorado’s 2017 spring training schedule go on sale at 10 a.m. (Mountain time) on Saturday morning. You can get your tickets for Colorado’s home games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Ariz., by clicking here.

Highlighting the spring home schedule are three teams we discussed yesterday when unveiling Colorado’s biggest rivals. The Los Angeles Dodgers pay a visit on February 28 and March 6 while the Chicago Cubs (March 20) and San Francisco Giants (March 24) make just one appearance on Colorado’s home schedule.

Speaking of the cold…

Congratulations to the Rockies and Cincinnati Reds for keeping us all entertained with their virtual snowball fight earlier in the week. If you missed any of it, click here to see the creative way the two teams took advantage of snowfall in Denver and Cincinnati.

Is catcher a problem for the Rockies?

Colorado seems pretty adamant on two things: Ian Desmond will be the club’s first baseman and Tony Wolters and Tom Murphy are going to be just fine behind the plate. However, as much the team says to emphasize those two points, it seems that people aren’t going to necessarily believe it until the season begins.

This article highlights Colorado’s inexperience at catcher and again brings up the thought that Matt Wieters could make a difference in LoDo and “would be a deal that made sense especially from an offensive standpoint along with a veteran leadership aspect.”

Of course, the article also suggests bringing Nick Hundley back in a mentor/leader role. We don’t see that happening.

Are potential trade winds from the Northwest?

Could the Seattle Mariners be a trading partner for the Rockies? According to our friends at Purple Row, they’re looking for an outfielder. And, any time a team is looking for an outfielder, the Rockies are going to come up.

It’s the latest in a long line of potential trades involving Charlie Blackmon or Carlos Gonzalez. What would the Rockies get in return? Potentially more pitching depth in the form of James Paxton and Dan Altavilla. You can click here to read the article and the scenarios.

