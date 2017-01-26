Colorado Rockies: The 3 Best Promotional Dates of 2017

Absolutely, we’re all ready for the Colorado Rockies season to begin. There’s a lot of hype surrounding this year’s team and a lot of belief that they could make a serious run at the postseason for the first time since 2009.

It’s been a long winter already … and we still have a couple of weeks until pitchers and catchers report to spring training. So what could help us feel like the season is even closer and envision some of the days and nights we’ll be spending at Coors Field during the upcoming campaign? Why, the recently released promotional schedule of course!

Many fans plan their dates to see the Rockies around special events, especially fireworks nights. If you’re one of those fans who love it when the night air around Coors Field is lit in a cornucopia of colors, you can mark July 3 and July 4 against the Cincinnati Reds and September 29 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on your calendars.

But there’s more to the promotions than just fireworks and bobbleheads (although those are pretty darn cool, trust us). So we decided to take a look at the upcoming promotional schedule and see the items that really jumped out at us.

We’ve compiled three of the best on the following pages so take a look and then mark your calendar accordingly.

Friday, June 16 against the San Francisco Giants

Jon Gray Hair Hat

Sadly, there are no pictures of this prized item on the Colorado promotional schedule Web site. That’s a true shame because we’d love to see what this looks like.

Despite the lack of a photo, we’re still pretty pumped to see fans walking around Coors Field with those flowing locks of hair. Just look at the picture above. That adds an instant upgrade to your cool factor if you have hair doing that when you throw a wicked slider like Gray does. Your slider may not break like Gray’s, but at least you can do a slow motion video of yourself with the hair flowing as you turn your head. We can just see it now.

It will be an interesting and unique tribute to Colorado’s 25-year-old right-hander who went 10-10 last season with a 4.61 ERA in 29 starts. Heading into 2017, he will be in the running to be the team’s Opening Day starter. He’ll also be competing with Jeff Hoffman for the team’s best hair.

We’re guessing plenty of folks will want to have this little beauty in their collection. Plan accordingly.

Saturday, April 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers

DJ LeMahieu NL Batting Champion Bobblehead

The only thing that would’ve been better about this promotion is if it had happened when the Washington Nationals were in town. We’re pretty sure Daniel Murphy wouldn’t have wanted one, but still…

When we talked to LeMahieu during the Colorado Rockies Caravan, he admitted he was a little surprised by all of the controversy surrounding the batting title he earned (yes, earned) last season. It’s nice to see a bobblehead early in the season congratulating Colorado’s All-Star second baseman on his tremendous accomplishments during the 2016 campaign.

LeMahieu’s bobblehead early in the season is one of a few of the jiggly collectibles the Rockies will give away this year. The next one, however, is a while after DJ’s special day. That comes on July 8 on Marvel Super Heroes Day when a bobblehead will be unveiled (still more information to come on that one).

After that, it’s Adam Ottavino and a Star Wars bobblehead on July 22. We’re trying to picture what the Colorado closer will be. We checked with Vegas and early odds have Ottavino in a Stormtrooper outfit. Stay tuned.

Nolan Arenado will also get a bobblehead on Saturday, August 19 when the Milwaukee Brewers pay a visit to Denver.

Sunday, June 18 against the San Francisco Giants

Father’s Day BBQ Spatula

As a dad, I can speak for many of us in the father segment of the population to say that we enjoy grilling. This spatula looks like it will come in handy for those of us who spend hours outside with the grill, prepping everything from steaks to hot dogs.

A few years ago, I was in Seattle for Father’s Day and went to the Mariners game that day. The giveaway was a spatula and it’s still one I use often to this day. Personally, I’m looking forward to adding the Rockies spatula to my grilling collection.

By the way, if you haven’t noticed yet, Colorado has a pretty solid holiday schedule this year. The Rockies are home for Mother’s Day (May 14 against the Dodgers), Memorial Day (May 29 against Seattle), Father’s Day (June 18 against San Francisco), Independence Day (July 4 against Cincinnati … don’t forget the fireworks!) and Labor Day (September 4 against San Francisco).

If you didn’t think you had summer holiday plans this year, now you know you do.

