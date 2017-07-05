Colorado State University Raises Forecast For 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Colorado State University said Wednesday it is raising its forecast for the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season and is now expecting above-average activity. “The odds of a significant El Ni�o in 2017 have continued to diminish, and most of the tropical and subtropical Atlantic remains anomalously warm,” the unversity’s department of atmospheric science said in a statement. “With the increase in our forecast, the probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the United States coastline and in the Caribbean has increased as well.” The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has also forecast an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season this year.

