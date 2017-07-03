Colorado woman drives SUV into pool: See the photos

A Colorado woman drove her black SUV into a pool at a Colorado Springs resort on Monday.

The 73-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was driving from the Cheyenne Mountain Resort when she accidentally rammed into another car, sped up a hill and flew into a fence, KKTV reported.

Eventually, she landed in the country club’s pool, police said. They believe the woman was driving about 50-60 miles per hour.

Three citizens ran into the pool to help the woman out before she was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fortunately, the pool was not open to the public at the time of the incident.

“The driver will be cited for careless driving,” police told KKTV.

Crews were on the scene, draining the pool in order to lift the car out. 

