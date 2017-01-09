Colts Sign CFL Standout Alex Bazzie to Reserve/Future Contract

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that the team has signed former CFL defensive tackle–now outside linebacker Alex Bazzie of the BC Lions to a reserve/future contract.

Having originally participated in the Cleveland Browns rookie camp as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Bazzie has spent the last three seasons ‘north of the border’ with the BC Lions.

The 6’2″, 240 pound outside linebacker appeared in 18 games for the Lions last season, recording 31 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, and a forced fumble. In 50 career games with the BC Lions, Bazzie has 83 tackles, 29.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

He had reached double-digit sacks in two of the last three seasons with his former team and figures to be a developmental pass rusher for the Colts.

The former Marshall Thundering Herd standout most recently had a workout with the Minnesota Vikings in early December, yet no contract was reached.

Of course, it’s not the first time the Colts have tried their hand at finding diamonds in the rough from the CFL.

While former inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman was obviously a huge find for general manager Ryan Grigson, the Colts have also signed other ex-CFL standouts such as wide receiver Duron Carter, offensive guard Ben Heenan, and linebacker Henoc Muamba–with much more limited success.

That being said, the 26 year old is worth kicking the tires on given the Colts dire need for young impactful pass rushers.

Bazzie could spend the offseason program and training camp with the team and has a chance to stick if he impresses given how shorthanded the Colts are at pass rusher–namely with Robert Mathis‘ retirement, Trent Cole‘s likely departure, and Erik Walden set to become a free agent.

If nothing else, his signing is worth a shot.

More from Horseshoe Heroes

This article originally appeared on