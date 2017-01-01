Colts veteran Robert Mathis receives ovation in the locker room after final game

By news@wgmd.com -
After 14 years as an Indianapolis Colt, linebacker Robert Mathis played his final NFL game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which the Colts won to finish 8-8 on the season. Mathis forced a fumble in the victory, and handed the football off to his wife in the stands.

After the game, Mathis got an ovation from his teammates.

Mathis, a six-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion, announced that he planned to retire after the game on Friday.

