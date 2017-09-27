INDIANAPOLIS — Andrew Luck has been ruled out of practice this week but could return next week.

Coach Chuck Pagano made the announcement Wednesday.

Pagano had said Monday that there was “a chance” Luck could be on the practice field this week. Indy’s franchise quarterback hasn’t practiced since having surgery on his throwing shoulder in January.

Without Luck, Indy has turned to second-year quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who has played well in his first two starts. He ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in last week’s 31-28 win over Cleveland in Indy’s first win this season.

Brissett faces a much bigger challenge this Sunday when the Colts (1-2) visit Seattle (1-2).

Pagano says he’s hopeful Luck will come back next week.

77

View Gallery

Gallery:

View from the sidelines: NFL cheerleaders 2017

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports | Aaron Doster