Columbia grad found dead in Panama was strangled with her own bathing suit

The Columbia University graduate found dead in a popular tourist spot in Panama was strangled with her own pink bathing suit, according to a new report.

Catherine Johannet, 23, of Scarsdale, NY, was brutally attacked by a mysterious assailant along a wooded trail on Bastimentos Island on Sunday afternoon — just three days after she vanished.

Her killer tore off her swimsuit and used it to strangle her before fleeing, according to Nex Noticias, a local Panamanian TV station. The perpetrator was still at large.

CLICK TO READ MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST.