Columbia rolls to 66-48 win over Howard

NEW YORK (AP) Nate Hickman scored 14 points, Jeff Coby got his first double-double of the season and Columbia rolled to a 66-48 win over Howard on Saturday night.

Hickman was 4 of 12 from the field and hit all five of his shots from the free throw line. Coby chipped in 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Columbia (6-7) dominated the boards 59-40.

The Lions never trailed, scoring 12 of the game’s first 15 points and holding Howard to just 18 of 66 from the field.

The Bison (3-13) pulled to within a point, 14-13, on a layup from James Miller midway through the first half before Columbia steadily pulled away. Hickman sank a pair of free throws with 1:12 left before the half to make it 31-21 and the Lions led by double figures the rest of the way.

Miller finished with 15 points and James Daniel had 10 for Howard.