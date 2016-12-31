Columbus Blue Jackets, Minnesota Wild set for historic matchup

There will be an historic NHL game on New Year’s Eve, and it has nothing to do with a stadium or a gimmick of playing outside.

In one of the most unlikely happenings in league history, the Minnesota Wild will play host to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Why would a meeting of these teams that were both launched in 2000 create a memorable matchup in December?

Because the Blue Jackets ride into Minnesota on a 14-game winning streak, and the Wild are currently in the midst of a 12-game run.

The combined 26 winning games in a row are the most of any matchup in NHL play.

“Athletes look to hang their hat on something,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella told NHL.com on Friday. “And in a grind of a season, certainly not anything close to playoffs, it’s a good game to be involved in.

“I’m glad we have the opportunity.”

Brace Hemmelgarn/Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Countered Wild coach Bruce Boudreau: “It’s not the Super Bowl, it’s not the Stanley Cup, it’s game 36,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. “It’s got a good little storyline. That’s all it is.”

As much as Boudreau wants to downplay the meeting, it is the rare regular-season, compelling — indoors — matchup.

The Blue Jackets’ run equals the third-longest in NHL history, tied with the 1929-30 Boston Bruins and 2009-10 Washington Capitals. Coincidentally, that Capitals team was coached by … Boudreau.

How rare is this matchup across all sports?

Per Startribune.com:

Not only will Saturday’s game be the first time two NHL teams meet with simultaneous win streaks of at least seven games, it’ll be the first time in NHL, NBA, MLB and NFL history two teams meet with win streaks of at least 12 games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

As big of a game as it is, it likely still takes a backseat to fans in Columbus to another contest: Ohio State meets Clemson on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl.