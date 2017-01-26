Comcast tops Street 4Q forecasts

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.3 billion.

Continue Reading Below

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 89 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $21.03 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.62 billion.

Comcast shares have risen slightly more than 6 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen almost 3 percent. The stock has climbed 35 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMCSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMCSA

_____

Keywords: Comcast, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings