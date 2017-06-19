Come Rally At The Washington Redskins' 85th Anniversary Summer Kickoff Celebration

If you haven’t been aware, the Redskins are celebrating their 85th anniversary this year. Accordingly, the team announced last month the establishment of their largest fan engagement program to date: The Hall of Fans.

You can read more about that here. But there are more opportunities to show your fandom and celebrate the team’s 85 years of existence.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet Clinton Portis and Santana Moss for a Redskins Rally kickoff event starting at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 19, at The Exchange Saloon in downtown Washington, D.C. Admission is free.

There will be giveaways and prizes in store and the Redskins Broadcast Network will be there to capture the highlights.

If you’d like to submit to The Hall of Fans, click here.