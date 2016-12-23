Commercial pilot admits to smuggling $195K in cash into US

A commercial airline pilot has admitted he smuggled more than $195,000 in cash into the U.S. through New Jersey’s Newark International Airport.

He faces up to five years in federal prison when sentenced in April.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2hYYdd7 ) that 55-year-old Anthony Warner, of Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Newark to a charge of bulk cash smuggling. Prosecutors didn’t identify the origin of the cash.

Prosecutors say Warner participated in Global Entry, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection program designed to speed up entry into the country for certain pre-approved travelers.

But Jan. 10, a Global Entry terminal at the airport was down and Warner had to present his customs declaration to officials. Officers found $195,736 in U.S. bills wrapped inside a newspaper in Warner’s laptop bag.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com