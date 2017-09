The 20th complaint in regard to Dewey Beach Town Manager, Marc Appelbaum, has been filed. Attorney Richard Cross has a written statement from former town commissioner Gary Mauler, however the internal investigator has declined to hear from Mauler, but agreed to the written statement, which Cross hopes is given the same weight as live testimony from others. Mauler’s statement is much like the other complaints – that Appelbaum operates through fear and intimidation.