ConAgra matches Street 4Q forecasts

ConAgra Foods Inc. on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $151.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The maker of Chef Boyardee, Hebrew National hot dogs and other packaged foods posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, which also met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported net income of $639.3 million, or $1.46 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $7.83 billion.

ConAgra expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.84 to $1.89 per share.

ConAgra shares have decreased 5.5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 9 percent. The stock has fallen 21 percent in the last 12 months.

