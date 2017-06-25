Conforto exits with bruised hand after HBP

SAN FRANCISCO — The Mets avoided a potentially impactful injury Sunday, when X-rays came back negative on outfielder Michael Conforto‘s left hand. The Mets announced that Conforto escaped with just a bruise after Giants starter Matt Moore hit him on the hand with a 92 mph fastball in the fifth inning.
When the pitch struck him, Conforto dropped to the ground, remaining there as Mets athletic trainer Ray Ramirez and manager Terry Collins examined him. Eventually, Conforto ambled to his feet, remaining in the game for another inning and a half.
When the Mets took the field for the bottom of the sixth, Brandon Nimmo replaced Conforto in left.
A strong bet to represent the Mets at the All-Star Game next month in Miami, Conforto was batting .285 with 14 home runs in 69 games at the time of his injury. Because the Mets faced eight opposing left-handed starters over a 14-game stretch that ended Sunday, Conforto has played sparingly in recent weeks.
Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2008. Follow him on Twitter @AnthonyDiComo and Facebook. This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.