Conforto exits with bruised hand after HBP

SAN FRANCISCO — The Mets avoided a potentially impactful injury Sunday, when X-rays came back negative on outfielder Michael Conforto‘s left hand. The Mets announced that Conforto escaped with just a bruise after Giants starter Matt Moore hit him on the hand with a 92 mph fastball in the fifth inning.

When the pitch struck him, Conforto dropped to the ground, remaining there as Mets athletic trainer Ray Ramirez and manager Terry Collins examined him. Eventually, Conforto ambled to his feet, remaining in the game for another inning and a half.