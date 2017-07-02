Conforto headed to All-Star Game

“It’s a dream come true,” Conforto said. “It was a pretty cool moment for me this morning finding out. A lot of hard work went into it.”

Forget the All-Star Game; heading into Spring Training, Conforto was a long shot simply to make the team. Only an injury to Juan Lagares in the final days of camp cleared space for Conforto, who mostly sat on the bench in April.

But when Yoenis Cespedes‘ injury gave him a chance to play every day, Conforto responded, batting .321 with 11 homers in a 35-game stretch from April 20 through the end of May. Conforto versus Aaron Judge became a popular debate in New York baseball circles, each young star anchoring a team in neighboring boroughs.

Overall this season, Conforto is batting .285 with 14 home runs in 69 games. Though he is currently on the disabled list with a bruised left hand, he expects to return to the Mets two days prior to the All-Star break. So long as Conforto does not suffer a setback, he will be eligible to play in the game.

Fans can cast ballots for the 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Final Vote on MLB.com, Club sites and their mobile devices until 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. The winners, as chosen exclusively by online fan voting totals, will then be announced during "MLB Tonight" live on MLB Network and MLB.com at 6 p.m.

The fact that Conforto will take part in those festivities is a dream the Mets envisioned when they drafted him 10th overall in 2014. A star at Oregon State University, Conforto made the Majors one year later, but slumped enough in his sophomore season to earn a Minor League demotion. By February, he found himself squeezed from a crowded outfield that also included Cespedes, Jay Bruce — another All-Star candidate who fell short of making the team — and Curtis Granderson.

Conforto attributes his success in spite of that situation to nothing more than good old-fashioned hard work.

“I always had a feeling even if I didn’t start with the team, I knew I was going to be able to make an impact at some point,” Conforto said. “I guess that makes it a little more special.”

In addition to playing alongside his peers in Miami, Conforto will join his family — including his mother Tracie, a three-time Olympic gold medalist in synchronized swimming — and friends for many of the festivities.

“It’s going to be pretty special,” Conforto said. “I’m definitely excited to go to Miami.”