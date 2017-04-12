Conforto homers, furthers case for playing time

According to Statcast™, Conforto’s homer went 422 feet with an exit velocity of 108 mph. The solo shot came with one out and gave the Mets a 2-0 lead.

The Mets have played Conforto sparingly this season due to a crowded outfield situation, which also includes Granderson, Yoenis Cespedes and Jay Bruce. Had fourth outfielder Juan Lagares not been injured to open the season, there is a decent chance Conforto would have begun his year in Triple-A Las Vegas.

Now, with Lagares nearing a return from the disabled list, the Mets must decide whether or not to keep Conforto in the fold — and how often to play him if they do.