Conforto named to NL All-Star team

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Starters
C: Salvador Perez, Royals
1B: Justin Smoak, Blue Jays
2B: Jose Altuve, Astros
3B: Jose Ramirez, Indians
SS: Carlos Correa, Astros
OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees
OF: Mike Trout, Angels
OF: George Springer, Astros
DH: Corey Dickerson, Rays
Reserves
C: Gary Sanchez, Yankees ^
1B: Yonder Alonso, Athletics ^
2B: Starlin Castro, Yankees ^
2B: Jonathan Schoop, Orioles *
SS: Francisco Lindor, Indians ^
3B: Miguel Sano, Twins ^
OF: Mookie Betts, Red Sox ^
OF: Michael Brantley, Indians ^
OF: Avisail Garcia, White Sox ^
DH: Nelson Cruz, Mariners ^
Pitchers
RHP: Dellin Betances, Yankees ^
RHP: Yu Darvish, Rangers *
RHP: Michael Fulmer, Tigers *
LHP: Dallas Keuchel, Astros ^
LHP: Craig Kimbrel, Red Sox ^
RHP: Corey Kluber, Indians *
RHP: Lance McCullers Jr., Astros *
LHP: Andrew Miller, Indians ^
LHP: Chris Sale, Red Sox ^
RHP: Ervin Santana, Twins ^
RHP: Luis Severino, Yankees ^
LHP: Jason Vargas, Royals ^
Final Vote candidates
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Starters
C: Buster Posey, Giants
1B: Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals
2B: Daniel Murphy, Nationals
3B: Nolan Arenado, Rockies
SS: Zack Cozart, Reds
OF: Charlie Blackmon, Rockies
OF: Bryce Harper, Nationals
OF: Marcell Ozuna, Marlins
Reserves
C: Yadier Molina, Cardinals ^
1B: Paul Goldschmidt, D-backs ^
1B: Joey Votto, Reds *
2B: Josh Harrison, Pirates *
2B: DJ LeMahieu, Rockies ^
3B: Jake Lamb, D-backs ^
3B: Corey Seager, Dodgers ^
OF: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers ^
OF: Michael Conforto, Mets ^
OF: Ender Inciarte, Braves *
OF: Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins ^
Pitchers
RHP: Wade Davis, Cubs ^
RHP: Zack Greinke, D-backs ^
LHP: Brad Hand, Padres *
RHP: Greg Holland, Rockies ^
RHP: Kenley Jansen, Dodgers ^
LHP: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers ^
RHP: Corey Knebel, Brewers *
RHP: Carlos Martinez, Cardinals ^
RHP: Pat Neshek, Phillies *
LHP: Robbie Ray, D-backs ^
RHP: Max Scherzer, Nationals ^
RHP: Stephen Strasburg, Nationals *
Final Vote candidates
^ Player Ballot-elected
* Choice of MLB