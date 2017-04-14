Conforto preserves late tie with throw to plate

MIAMI — For the better part of a week, Michael Conforto has continually bailed the Mets out of tough spots on offense. On Friday against the Marlins, Conforto did it with his defense, throwing out Miguel Rojas to cut down what would have been the go-ahead run at the plate.

The situation unfolded after Mets reliever Jerry Blevins inherited a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the seventh inning from Rafael Montero. The first batter Blevins faced, Christian Yelich, lined a ball to left field, where Conforto — receiving a start in place of Yoenis Cespedes, who is battling illness — caught it and fired home.