Congo rights activist says army kills 7 attackers in Beni

A human rights activist in eastern Congo says at least seven assailants have been killed as the army fought off attacks on a prison, police station and the town hall in the city of Beni.

Omar Kavota said Thursday the attackers also bombed a school and wounded some students who were taking exams.

Kavota says the death toll could rise as Congo’s military pursues other attackers.

He says he has warned officials that a new rebel coalition may have formed for these latest attacks.

Armed men also attacked a Beni prison earlier this month, killing at least 11 and freeing 900 prisoners. Beni Mayor Nyonyi Bwanakawa blamed that attack on Mai Mai rebels.

Scores of armed groups fight for control in Congo’s mineral-rich east.