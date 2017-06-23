Congressional Picnic at the White House

Members of Congress and their families attend a New York-themed party at the White House

First Lady Melania Trump holds a baby during the Congressional Picnic at the White House, Thursday (REUTERS/Carlos Barria) first-lady-melania-trump-holds-a-baby-during-the-congressional-picnic-at-the-white-house,-thursday

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host a Congressional Picnic at the White House (REUTERS/Carlos Barria) u.s.-president-donald-trump-and-first-lady-melania-trump-host-a-congressional-picnic-at-the-white-house

Ivanka Trump swings her daughter Arabella in the Rose Garden at the Congressional Picnic at the White House (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) ivanka-trump-swings-her-daughter-arabella-in-the-rose-garden-at-the-congressional-picnic-at-the-white-house

Evangeline Brienza, is held by her mother Elizabeth Brienza, of Alexandria, Va., at the Congressional Picnic at the White House (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) evangeline-brienza,-is-held-by-her-mother-elizabeth-brienza,-of-alexandria,-va.,-at-the-congressional-picnic-at-the-white-house

A young boy reaches to shake hands with President Donald Trump during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) a-young-boy-reaches-to-shake-hands-with-president-donald-trump-during-the-congressional-picnic-on-the-south-lawn-of-the-white-house

President Donald Trump, talks with Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., during the Congressional Picnic at the White House (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) president-donald-trump,-talks-with-rep.-peter-king,-r-n.y.,-during-the-congressional-picnic-at-the-white-house

A boy gives gives a thumbs-up to U.S. President Donald Trump at the Congressional Picnic (REUTERS/Carlos Barria) a-boy-gives-gives-a-thumbs-up-to-u.s.-president-donald-trump-at-the-congressional-picnic

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence arrive at the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) vice-president-mike-pence-and-his-wife-karen-pence-arrive-at-the-congressional-picnic-on-the-south-lawn-of-the-white-house