Congressman Andy Harris to hold tele-town hall event tonight

Congressman Andy Harris is holding another tele-town hall today. More than 3,200 constituents called in for his June 6th event, and this evening the congressman’s office will call nearly 80,000 people living throughout the lower Eastern Shore. The town hall starts at 5:30 PM, and people will be called using numbers on file from Harris’ constituent services database. For more information, or if you want to add a specific number to the database to be called on, visit https://vekeo.com/andyharrismd/ and click the green SIGN UP button.