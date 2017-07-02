Conlon spins gem for Binghamton

The No. 7 overall prospect stole his 20th base of the season after a base hit to lead off the game and then hit his seventh homer, a career high, in the top of the third.

Albies got off to a slow start this season, hitting .255 in April, but has seen his splits improve every month. The 20-year-old hit .275 in May and .312 in June, bringing his cumulative average to .285 through 73 games.

Other top prospect performances from Sunday’s action:

• No. 37 overall prospect Jorge Mateo (Yankees’ No. 4) hit a grand slam and collected a career-high five RBIs in Double-A Trenton’s win over New Hampshire. Mateo also triple in the game, finishing 2-for-5 in his third straight multhit effort. The 22-year-old has also started to pile up the RBIs lately as he has 10 over that three-game stretch.

• No. 54 overall prospect Isan Diaz (Brewers’ No. 5) put together his first four-hit game of the season for Class A Advanced Carolina, going 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Diaz helped the Mudcats jump out to an early 4-0 lead with an RBI double in the first and then capped his big day at the plate with a solo homer, his 10th, in the eighth.

• Brewers’ No. 19 prospect Freddy Peralta picked up his first win with Double-A Biloxi as he gave up one run on three hits in five innings. Peralta, making his second start since he was promoted from Class A Advanced Carolina also set a career high with 10 strikeouts.

• Cardinals’ No. 6 prospect Harrison Bader hit his 14th homer of the season and extended his hitting streak to six games in Triple-A Memphis’ loss to New Orleans. Bader has two hits in three of his past five games and has two homers and six RBIs in that span as well.

• Cubs’ No. 28 prospect P.J. Higgins put together his second three-hit game of the season for Class A Advanced Myrtle Beach. Higgins, who was a perfect 3-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs, collected a trio of singles in the third, fourth and sixth innings.

• D-backs’ No. 30 prospect Christian Walker continues to stockpile RBIs for Triple-A Reno. Walker bumped his season total to 84 with his third five-RBI game of the season. The 26-year-old went 3-for-4 with a triple and a homer, his 20th, in Reno’s win over El Paso.

• Dodgers’ No. 18 prospect D.J. Peters put on an impressive power display with a trio of homers for Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga. Peters has a career-high 16 homers this season after going deep in the second, fifth and seventh innings on the way toward a 3-for-4, four RBI game. Johan Mieses (Dodgers’ No. 25) also homered twice, his third two-homer game of the season, in the Quakes’ win.

• Indians’ No. 15 prospect Shawn Morimando is starting to make shutouts seem routine. Morimando pitched his second consecutive shutout for Triple-A Columbus, striking out six and giving up seven hits. The right hasn’t given up an earned run in 18 consecutive innings and has pitched a shutout in three of his past four starts.

• Giants’ No. 5 prospect Chris Shaw homered for the fifth time in five games for Triple-A Sacramento. Shaw, who finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs, has been on fire lately, hitting .522 (12-for-23) with four multihit performances, five homers and 10 RBIs over the past five games.

• Mets’ No. 21 prospect P.J. Conlon bounced back from one of his worst outings of the season with one of his best. Conlon, who gave up seven runs in three innings in his last start with Double-A Binghamton, fired six scoreless frames, giving up six hits and striking out three.

• Padres’ No. 8 prospect Eric Lauer was impressive in his debut with Double-A San Antonio. Lauer gave up seven hits, but stranded each and every base runner as he pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings. Strong command helped Lauer pitch out of trouble as he threw 76 of his 96 pitches for strikes, didn’t issue a walk and struck out nine.

• Phillies’ No. 24 prospect JoJo Romero was a tough-luck loser for Class A Advanced Clearwater as he gave up one unearned run in 6 1/3 innings. Romero gave up just three hits in the outing and racked up 10 strikeouts for the second time in his past three starts.

• Rays’ No. 11 prospect Garrett Whitley has eight RBIs over his past four games after driving in four for Class A Bowling Green. Whitley finished 2-for-3 in the game, which also included his fourth homer of the season, a two-run homer out to left.

• Royals’ No. 4 prospect Scott Blewett led Class A Advanced Wilmington to a win with his first career shutout. In the third complete game of his career, and first this season, Blewett threw 74 of his 111 pitches for strikes, striking out four and giving up four hits.

• Twins’ No. 30 prospect Griffin Jax spun a gem and picked up a win in his first start of the season with Class A Cedar Rapids. Jax, a third-round pick in 2016, threw 51 of his 84 pitches for strikes as he worked seven scoreless innings.

• White Sox No. 16 prospect Jameson Fisher matched his career high and set a season high with four RBIs for Class A Advanced Winston-Salem. Fisher’s RBIs came courtesy of extra-base hits as he drove in three with a homer in the fifth and another with a double in the sixth.

• Yankees’ No. 13 prospect Dillon Tate improved to 3-0 and lowered his ERA to 1.47 with a stellar start for Class A Advanced Tampa. Tate set career high in innings pitched (seven) and strikeouts (11) without allowing a run. The righty threw 68 of his 87 pitches for strikes, didn’t issue a walk and has now held opponents scoreless in two of his three starts.